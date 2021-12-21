Report: Kelly Clarkson loses bid to evict ex Brandon Blackstock from their Montana property

Kelly Clarkson has lost her bid to have have ex-husband Brandon Blackstock tossed off their Montana ranch amid the former couple’s ongoing divorce battle, a source tells Us Weekly.
“Kelly recently had a major legal setback in a bid to get Brandon evicted from the Montana property that the judge awarded solely to her,” says the insider. “He has been living in it and said he doesn’t have the financial means to afford to purchase a residence of his own at this time, citing the unresolved financial aspect of their divorce.”
The Kelly Clarkson Show host, 39, pleaded her case in a virtual hearing on November 11, but “The judge sided with Brandon and ruled in his favor, the order just hasn’t been formally signed off on,” according to the source.
The 45-year-old music manager has been living on the ranch since their split, which costs $81,000 per month to maintain, according to court docs obtained by Us. Blackstock previously testified that he wants to leave the entertainment industry and become a full-time rancher and rodeo sponsor.
Clarkson’s attempt to sell the Montana ranch was denied, but a judge ordered Blackstock to pay the maintenance fees associated with the property. If he fails to keep up with the payments, Clarkson can file another motion to sell.
Clarkson and Blackstock are set to appear back in court in February 2022 to discuss their property, and then again in June 2022.
