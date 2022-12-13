Report: Dua Lipa and Jack Harlow are dating

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Image

Did Jack Harlow manifest his rumored new romance through one of his songs? According to Page Six, he and Dua Lipa are an item.

Jack wrote the song “Dua Lipa” for his new album, Come Home The Kids Miss You﻿﻿, which featured the lyrics “Tryna do more with her than do a feature.”

Turns out Harlow called Dua up for her stamp of approval before releasing the song in May. After hearing the track over FaceTime, she gave him a nod.

That awkward conversation reportedly laid the groundwork for their run-in at the ﻿Variety﻿ Hitmakers Brunch last month. Sources say they have been in “constant communication” since the ceremony.

The source noted, “He was very interested in her and was going to strongly pursue [the romance] … He is going to do his best, as he has always been a fan of her.”

The two have yet to confirm their rumored romance.

