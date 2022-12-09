Report: Armed robbers hijack Harry Styles’ merchandise van in Brazil

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Police in Brazil are on the hunt for a lot of official Harry Styles merchandise after armed robbers managed to steal a van full of it.

British publication Daily Mail reports police confirmed the incident, which involved three men hijacking the vehicle as it was driving toward Curitiba, a city south of São Paulo, for Harry’s December 10 show. Police say two of the robbers were armed.

Prior to confirming the van was carrying merchandise, it was previously reported it had been part of the touring party and was carrying instruments. Police say the truck was not part of the group and say no instruments were on board.

At this time, no suspects have been identified. The van has not been recovered and police say they are actively searching for it.

Neither Harry nor his team have publicly acknowledged the report.

Harry is slated to perform in Curitiba December 10. He will then travel to São Paulo to perform on December 13 and December 14, which will conclude the Brazilian leg of his Love on Tour.

