Replacement Chosen for Disgraced Former Senator Terry Link

Person Chosen to Replace State Senator Terry Link
Vander Tuuk 10-12-20
(Vernon Hills, IL) A Buffalo Grove Park District Board member has been chose to replace former State Senator Terry Link. Lake County Democrats announced the appointment of Adriane Johnson on Sunday night. In addition to her work in Buffalo Grove, Johnson also holds, or has held several other community posts, and has announced that she will only fill out this current term, and not seek re-election in two years. Link resigned from the Senate seat earlier this year, after pleading guilty to a federal tax charge, and being linked to a bribery scheme involving former State Representative Luis Arroyo.
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 10-12-20
(Chicago, IL) Illinois Health officials have announced 2,727 new positive Coronavirus tests, and 9 related deaths. Of those, it’s unclear how many new positives were added in Lake County, due to individual county stats not being updated, but the county did not record any new fatalities. Statewide, Covid-linked hospitalizations and ICU use both dropped. ICU capacity in Region 9, which includes Lake and McHenry County currently stands at 57%, and the area’s positivity is holding steady around 5.7%.
Long Term Care Covid Numbers
Vander Tuuk 10-12-20
(Chicago, IL) Nursing homes and other long term care facilities in Lake County continue to make up a minority of positive Coronavirus tests, but still the main bulk of the fatalities. Numbers released by the Illinois Department of Public Health show that nursing homes in the county make up 2,191 positive tests, about 12% of the total, but have been responsible for 339 Covid-linked deaths, or just under 69%. Statewide, long term care facilities continue to make up more than half of the Coronavirus death toll, at just under 54%.
Former Teacher Hit for Inappropriate Chats With Barrington Minor
Vander Tuuk 10-12-20
(Woodstock, IL) A former teacher from neighboring McHenry County has avoided jail time, for inappropriate online chats with a Lake County girl. Matthew Fralick pleaded guilty to a charge of indecent solicitation of a child, getting a felony grooming charge dropped in exchange. The former Crystal Lake Central High School reportedly went into a chat room for teens, and made sexual advances towards a Barrington girl, who went to police. They started an investigation in 2018, charges then came, and Fralick was fired from the school in 2019. The former teacher was hit with two years of probation, and a 10-year stint on the sex offender list.
Big Money Funds Debate on Illinois Graduated Income Tax Vote
Associated Press 10-12-20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Illinois voters are being asked whether they want to change the state’s income-tax structure from a flat-rate system to one that reportedly takes more from wealthier residents. Gov. J.B. Pritzker is backing what he calls the “fair tax,” and promising that no one making less than $250,000 would pay more. That’s 97% of taxpayers. But wealthier taxpayers would pay up to a top rate of 7.99%. In theory, it would generate $3.4 billion more a year in revenue. Opponents claim it will give lawmakers a “blank check” to increase spending without paying the state’s massive pile of debt, and would also tax retirement income, and raise taxes on small businesses at a time, when many are failing due to heavy state ordered Coronavirus restrictions.
Illinois Changes Online Reporting of Child Abuse, Neglect
Associated Press 10-12-20
CHICAGO (AP) The Illinois agency responsible for investigating child abuse has updated its system for accepting online reports of neglect and abuse. Leaders of the Department of Children and Family Services said the changes include clearer instructions and fewer necessary clicks, aiming to reduce the amount of time required to complete abuse reports. The updated system also puts reports of abuse or neglect directly into the agency’s case management system. Officials said that is designed to improve efficiency. The department’s Acting Director Marc Smith says making online reporting easier is critical, especially during the ongoing pandemic, as children are less likely to be seen by adults outside of their homes.
Noncitizen Immigrants to Get Health Coverage in Illinois
Associated Press 10-12-20
CHICAGO (AP) Low-income immigrants ages 65 and older in Illinois will be eligible for health care coverage that is similar to Medicaid, despite their immigration status. The expansion was part of the state budget passed this year. A spokesman for the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services says the program is expected to cost the state $5 million. Eligible applicants can enroll for the program in December through the state website and call centers. They will be able to apply for retroactive coverage which will cover health care bills from the past year.
State Officials Encourage Participation in Earthquake Drill
Associated Press 10-12-20
SPRINGFIELD (AP) Illinois officials are encouraging the state’s residents to participate in an earthquake drill event planned in several states and countries. The drill is planned for 10:15 a.m. on Thursday. Families, schools, businesses and other organizations should register online. State officials say the event, known as ShakeOut, is planning to involve millions of participants. Illinois officials say more than 50,000 residents in the state have signed up within the last two weeks. Illinois emergency officials say earthquakes can strike anytime and anywhere. The most recent recorded tremor in this area was back in January of 2012 in McHenry County…it measured a 2.4 on the Richter Scale.