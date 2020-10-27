Region Containing Lake County Hits 8% Covid-19 Positive Rate, Still Skewed By McHenry County
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 10-27-20
(Chicago, IL) Illinois Health officials have announced another 4,729 new positive coronavirus tests, and 17 related deaths. Of those, 185 positives came from Lake County, with one fatality. Statewide, Covid-linked hospitalizations and ICU use increased. Locally, in Region 9, which includes Lake and McHenry County, Covid-like hospitalizations remain at 13, with ICU capacity remaining at 50%. Positivity wise, the Region has bumped up to 8.1%…with Lake County sitting at 6.5% and McHenry at 12.7%.
Illinois Residents Urged to Mitigate Virus Spread Amid Spike
Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 10-27-20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) The Illinois governor is again imploring residents to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said during a Monday stop in downstate Peoria that there is a “COVID storm on the rise, and we have to get prepared.” Pritzker spoke two days after Saturday’s record for single-day cases at 6,131. Most deaths in the state continue to be from nursing homes and other long term care facilities, with 68% of the death toll in Lake County and 54% statewide.
AAA Gas Prices Illinois/Wisconsin
Vander Tuuk 10-27-20
(Chicago, IL) Gas prices across the U.S continue to be low, with the nationwide average remaining at $2.16 a gallon for the 2nd straight week. In Illinois, the average price remains higher than the national average at $2.26 a gallon, while Lake County comes in below that at $2.12. Wisconsin’s average gas price remains below 2-dollars a gallon at $1.94, while Kenosha County comes in even lower at $1.91. AAA says demand for gasoline is the lowest it’s been in 4 months, leading to the continued decline in prices.
Body Found in Nature Preserve Identified as Ingleside Man
Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 10-27-20
WOODSTOCK, Ill. (AP) Authorities say a body found last year in a McHenry County nature preserve has been identified as that of a 50-year-old Lake County man who was never reported missing. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office says dental records reviewed by the county coroner’s office confirmed that the remains were those of Darrell Splett of Ingleside. Police do not suspect foul play and they consider the investigation closed. Splett’s body was found in May 2019 at the Rush Creek Conservation Area in Harvard. The remains’ advanced state of decomposition hindered investigators’ wide-ranging attempts to identify them until recently.