Regal to “Temporarily” Close All Theaters, Including Three in Lake County
Round Lake Beach In Custody Incident Ruled “Accidental”
Vander Tuuk 10-6-20
(Waukegan, IL) A death that took place during an arrest by Round Lake Beach Police, has been ruled an accident. Abel Rosiles died shortly after his arrest in June, reportedly choking on a bag of drugs he was attempting to swallow. The 21-year-old’s friends and family don’t buy the police explanation of how the bag became lodged in his throat, and have derided the Coroner’s ruling. A Coroner’s inquest jury made up of 6 people made the decision to call the situation an accident…though the case officially remains in the hands of Lake County State’s Attorney Mike Nerheim.
Regal To Shut Down Over 500 Theaters Indefinitely
Vander Tuuk 10-6-20
(Round Lake Beach, IL) Another big set of shut downs is hitting the entertainment industry, due to the Coronavirus. Regal Entertainment Group announced on Monday that they would once again be temporarily shuttering 536 Regal Cinema locations in the United States. The lack of big budget blockbusters, combined with stay at home orders from the pandemic have deeply cut into the theater business. Regal has locations in Lake County that will be affected by the closures including Round Lake Beach, Lake Zurich and Lincolnshire. The move also affects tens of thousands of employees. There is no announced time table for when the theaters will reopen.
Coronavirus Illinois Lake County
Vander Tuuk 10-6-20
(Chicago, IL) Illinois Health Officials announced 1,853 new positive Coronavirus tests on Monday with 14 deaths. Of those, Lake County recorded 86 positives, but no new fatalities for the 3rd straight day. Statewide Covid-linked hospitalizations were up, while ICU declined slightly. The ICU capacity in Region 9 (which includes Lake and McHenry County) fell to 48% from 52% on Sunday. The Region’s positivity fell back slightly to 5.6%, while Lake County’s specific positivity average fell to 5.4%…the statewide average increased slightly to 3.4%
State Gambling Revenue Plummets
Vander Tuuk 10-6-20
(Chicago, IL) Legal gambling in Illinois is another industry taking a massive hit during the ongoing pandemic. Gaming officials say during the fiscal year that ended in June, revenue generated through legal gambling fell over 13% from the previous fiscal year…that comes out to a loss of about 200-million-dollars in tax revenue. The hits came from all sectors because of shut downs due to Coronavirus, be it in actual casinos, video gambling cafes, gaming terminals in restaurants, even Illinois Lottery ticket sales fell. Casinos and other gambling options have re-opened statewide…but capacity limits and social distancing have continued to hurt the bottom line.
Gas Prices Illinois/Wisconsin
Vander Tuuk 10-6-20
(Chicago, IL) Gas prices nationally continue to hold steady, and in Illinois and Wisconsin, things are still on either side of that average. AAA says the average cost for a gallon of gas in the U.S. currently stands at $2.18. Illinois comes in at $2.30 on average, while Wisconsin is much lower at $2.02. Locally, Lake County comes in with the national average at $2.18, while Kenosha County’s average gallon of gas costs around $2.02. Continued lower demand for gas, with many people still not working, continues to keep prices low.
Group Challenges Amendment Language of Graduated Tax Plan
Associated Press 10-6-20
CHICAGO (AP) A group aligned with the Republican Party has filed a lawsuit challenging the language of a proposed Illinois constitutional amendment that creates a graduated-rate income tax. The Illinois Policy Institute contends in the lawsuit that the explanation of the amendment on the ballot for voter approval is misleading and needs court-ordered clarification. The Illinois General Assembly in May approved the language in the proposed amendment that is atop the Nov. 3 ballot explaining the pros and cons of adding a graduated rate, or “fair tax” to the income tax system. The Vote Yes for Fairness group that backs the amendment calls the lawsuit “frivolous.”