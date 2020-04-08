Record Illinois Covid-19 Deaths, Lake County Nears 1,000 Cases
Coronavirus Update, Big Jump in Cases and Deaths
Vander Tuuk 4-8-20
(Chicago, IL) What was dubbed as the expected worst week of the Coronavirus outbreak in Illinois, is turning out to be just that. Governor JB Pritzker on Tuesday, announced 1,287 new confirmed cases of the disease, and 73 new deaths. Those numbers bring state totals to 13,549 cases and 380 fatalities. Lake County is nearing 1-thousand cases with 925 with 22 deaths. Negative tests number 55,183.
Walgreens, Abbott Team Up With Rapid Covid-19 Tests
Vander Tuuk 4-8-20
(Deerfield, IL) Two Lake County companies are teaming up to offer rapid coronavirus testing. Deerfield based Walgreens says they plan to expand drive-through testing in several states, including Illinois. Their plan is to use a rapid test that was developed by North Chicago-based Abbott Labs. The goal for Walgreens is to test up to 3-thousand-people a day at 15 sites in seven states. Those sites should be announced by the end of the week. Patients will need to preregister, and must meet CDC criteria in order to be tested.
Lawsuit: Gov’s Stay-at-Home Order Hurts 3rd Party Candidates
Associated Press 4-8-20
CHICAGO (AP) The Green and Libertarian parties in Illinois have filed a federal lawsuit claiming the governor’s stay-at-home order has impeded the petition process necessary to get on the November ballot. The lawsuit alleges the directive intended to curb the spread of coronavirus has made it “practically impossible” to safely collect signatures in person. Candidates not from established parties have from March 24 until June 22 to get signatures. The lawsuit seeks to have the signature requirements waived or suspended for November. The lawsuit names Gov. J.B. Pritzker, whose office hasn’t commented on the suit.
Fox Lake Man Accused of Home Invasion, Assault
Vander Tuuk 4-8-20
(McHenry, IL) A Lake County man is facing charges, after reportedly breaking into a home in neighboring McHenry County. Jonathan Tracey is accused of breaking into a woman’s home last week Friday, and beating her repeatedly with a belt. The 28-year-old Fox Lake man was arrested shortly after the incident and is now facing charges of home invasion, battery, criminal damage to property and more. Bond has been set at 100-thousand-dollars.