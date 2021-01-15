Raw Covid Numbers Steady in Lake County, Metrics Continue Declines
Vander Tuuk 1-15-21
(Chicago, IL) The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 302 new confirmed and probable Coronavirus cases in Lake County on Thursday, with 3 related deaths. In the Region that includes both Lake and McHenry County, Covid-linked hospitalizations fell for the 7th straight day, while ICU use dropped to 75%. The Region’s positivity rate dropped for the 3rd straight day, down to 9.7%. Statewide, there were just over 66-hundred new confirmed and probable Coronavirus cases announced, with 88 related fatalities.
Wauconda Township Fatal Crash ID
Vander Tuuk 1-15-21
(Waukegan, IL) A man who died in a Wauconda Township crash has been identified. The Lake County Coroner’s office says 59-Year-old Michael Linderman of McHenry, was killed Wednesday morning in a three-vehicle collision at Route 60 and Wilson Road. Three other people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation by Lake County Sheriff’s officials.
Lake County Calls for Techs, and Support in Covid-19 Vaccine Effort
Vander Tuuk 1-15-21
(Waukegan, IL) As a Covid-19 vaccine becomes more readily available, the need for more volunteers also grows. Lake County Health Department officials say not only are more techs needed to administer the shots, but people for crowd control, check in’s at clinics, and volunteers to keep an eye on those that get the shot. As with most vaccines, a 15 minute waiting period is required after it’s administered, to make sure patients don’t suffer any major reactions. Anyone who fits any of the categories is being encouraged to contact the health department to offer their services.
Crimestoppers Looking for Wanted Female
Vander Tuuk 1-15-21
(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Crimestoppers and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted subject. Martha Mendoza-Gutierrez is wanted in Lake County on a 25-thousand-dollar outstanding warrant for obstructing identification. She is described as a 30-year-old Hispanic female about 5’4”, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with more information on Mendoza-Gutierrez or any other Crimestoppers case is encouraged to call 847-662-2222, or submit online at P3tips.com. Your confidential information could lead to a 1-thousand-dollar cash reward.
Fox Waterway: Ice Not Completely Safe on Chain
Vander Tuuk 1-15-21
(Fox Lake, IL) The Fox Waterway Agency is warning people that the ice on the Chain o’ Lakes isn’t safe in all areas just yet. The warning came after a contractor on Pistakee Lake broke through the ice, creating what the agency called a “dangerous condition” from Eagle Point to the mouth of the Fox River. Officials also say while the lakes are frozen enough in some areas to ice fish, or go skating, many areas only have a thin layer of ice, or not enough thickness to support much weight.