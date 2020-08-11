Rare Derecho Leaves Storm Damage and Power Outages in Lake County
Severe Weather Causes Damage in Lake County
Vander Tuuk 8-11-20
(Waukegan, IL) A rare weather event known as a derecho blew through Lake County Monday afternoon, causing widespread damage. The storm came through with drenching rains, and high winds, sometimes in excess of 70 miles an hour. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say most of the damage related calls were in the northern and western part of Lake County, which was under a tornado warning for a time, as the strongest part of the storm moved through. The rains made a few roads impassable for a short time, as did downed trees and wires knocked down by the strong winds. In the aftermath some 15-thousand Lake County residents were without power. As of this morning, several scattered outages remain.
Highwood Man Facing Federal Time Over Illegal Gambling
Vander Tuuk 8-11-20
(Chicago, IL) A Highland Park man is facing federal prison time, after pleading guilty to taking illegal bets, and tax problems. Dominic Poeta was accused of using off shore gambling sites to rake in millions of dollars over a four year span, but failing to report those winnings to the IRS. The 63-year-old faces up to 3 years in prison, and over 1-million-dollars in fines and restitution. He will be sentenced in early November.
Illinois Coronavirus Cases Monday
Vander Tuuk 8-11-20
(Chicago, IL) Illinois tied a post peak low in Coronavirus related deaths on Monday. The state announced 1,319 new cases of the disease against 32,353 tests. Both of those numbers were down from Sunday, but the lower testing numbers led to a higher daily positive infection rate of 4%, while the rolling 7-day rate remained at 4.1%. Only one new death was reported, and it was outside of the Chicagoland area. Hospitalizations fell back for the 2nd straight day, but ICU use by Covid patients saw a jump. Only the southwest suburban region remains over 60% of ICU capacity, at 68%
Lake County Coronavirus Monday
Vander Tuuk 8-11-20
(Waukegan, IL) Lake County saw a small jump in Covid-19 cases from Sunday’s low numbers. The Illinois Department of Public Health numbers showed 71 new cases of the disease against 1,868, for a positive infection rate of 3.8%. No new fatalities were reported for the second straight day. ICU use did jump to 60% capacity in the Northeast region, which includes parts of Lake County and the North Shore…but the Northwest Region that also includes parts of Lake County fell back to 42%
Gas Prices Illinois/Wisconsin, Lake and Kenosha Counties
Vander Tuuk 8-11-20
(Chicago, IL) Gas prices continue to be on either of the national average, on either side of the border. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Illinois currently sits at $2.35, with Lake County a touch lower at an average of $2.28. Wisconsin is currently seeing an average gas price of $2.04, with Kenosha County a bit higher at $2.08. The national average dropped a penny over the last week to $2.17.
Lawsuit: Illinois Expanded Mail Voting is Partisan ‘Scheme’
Associated Press 8-11-20
CHICAGO (AP) A federal lawsuit filed by Chicago-area Republicans alleges Illinois’ expanded vote-by-mail program is a “partisan scheme” designed to help Democrats get votes. The lawsuit filed Monday names election officials and Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who signed the law to help limit Election Day crowds at polling places to curb the spread of COVID-19. Among other things, it requires vote-by-mail applications be sent to everyone who voted in elections since 2018. Lawyers for the conservative Chicago-based Liberty Justice Center filed the lawsuit on behalf of Cook County Republicans. The center has previously challenged Election Day registration.