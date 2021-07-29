“Random” Shots Fired Incident Leaves One Hurt in Wadsworth

(Wadsworth, IL) A shots fired incident in Wadsworth left one person injured. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the incident took place on Tuesday afternoon just after 4 o’clock at the intersection of Delany Road and 173. An investigation shows that an unknown suspect fired random shots at cars stopped at a red light. One of those rounds went through the front windshield of a vehicle, grazing someone inside. That victim was transported to hospital with minor injuries. No arrests have been made at this point. Anyone with more information on the shooting is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (7-29-21)