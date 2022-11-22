Quismois queen: Camila Cabello trolls herself over how she pronounces Christmas

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

Mariah Carey might have lost her bid to become the de facto Queen of Christmas, but Camila Cabello may have just found her own seasonal title — the queen of “quismois.”

A new meme has hit social media that makes fun of the ultra stylized way Camila pronounces the holiday in “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.” Instead of saying “Christmas” in the song, Camila sings it like “quismois.”

It didn’t take long for Camila to catch wind of the new meme, so she took to TikTok to share a fake video showing what supposedly went down before she hit up the recording studio. Camila plays herself and her talent manager, who tries in vain to get her to say the word correctly.

The talent manager tries and fails to get Camila to pronounce the word properly. Camila tries singing it, repeats the phrase “Merry Christmas” and recites it slowly — but it appears the singer isn’t aware she is butchering the word.

The vocal coach eventually gives up and tells a delighted Camila, “It’s gonna be great.”

“Me before recording my version of I’ll be home for christmas (quismois),” she joked in the caption.

Fans are lauding Camila for getting in on the joke, calling it a “queen move” fit for the “quismois queen.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.