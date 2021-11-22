Protests, Politician Statements and Rittenhouse Speaks After Not Guilty Verdict

(Kenosha, WI) Protests took place in several cities across the US following Friday’s acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse. The 18-year-old former Antioch teen was found not guilty of murder and more, stemming from the shooting of three people during August 2020 protests and riots in Kenosha. The jury’s findings led several prominent politicians to deride their decision, and some even called for the US Justice Department to step in. Rittenhouse himself spoke out after the verdict, saying he is not a white supremacist as many continue to call him. He also said his case had everything to do with self-defense, and nothing to do with race.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (11-22-21)