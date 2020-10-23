Protesters Demand Federal, Not State Police, Investigation Into Waukegan Police Shooting
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) The mother of a Waukegan woman who was injured in a police shooting that left a teen dead, says the pair did nothing to provoke the officer. Marcellis Stinnette was killed and his girlfriend, Tafara Williams, was wounded when a 5-year veteran of the Waukegan PD opened fire Tuesday night. Police officials say the officer shot when the vehicle reversed towards him…and that the vehicle had fled from another officer a short time earlier. Relatives and activists marched Thursday, asking authorities to release more information as well as any video of the shooting. They have also demanded a federal investigation. For now, Illinois State Police are running an investigation, and will forward their findings to the Lake County State’s Attorney…who will determine whether or not charges will be filed.
(Chicago, IL) Illinois announced a Coronavirus testing pool of over 80-thousand on Thursday, which led to just under 5-thousand positive tests. Health officials also announced an additional 44 Covid-related deaths. Lake County’s positive test numbers were not available from the Illinois Department of Health, but the County reported no new fatalities. Region 9, which includes Lake and McHenry County, did see another rise in infection positivity to 7.8%, though McHenry County…which stands at 12.7% has had lower daily rates the last two days. Lake County’s infection rate stood at 6.2% for the 3rd straight day. The region’s Covid-linked hospitalizations fell by one, and ICU capacity continues to hover around 50%.
Man Dead After Crash on I-94 Near State Line
(Wadsworth, IL) A man is dead after a crash near the state line. Illinois State Police say the incident took place early Thursday morning on southbound I-94 near Rosecrans Road. A car believed to be stalled in the right lane, with its light off, was hit from behind by a semi with a trailer. The truck rolled over and both cars ended up in a ditch. The driver of the car, a 34-year-old Chicago man was pronounced dead at the scene…the truck’s driver was unhurt. So far, no citations have been issued, but the crash remains under investigation.