Prosecutor Appeal Causes Delay Waukegan Attempted Murder Trial
wooden judges gavel and soundboard resting on top of wooden desk.
Prosecutors Appeal Judge Denial Evidence in Attempted Murder Case
Vander Tuuk 2-20-20
(Waukegan, IL) Lake County prosecutors have taken a rare step, filing an appeal during an attempted murder trial. The case involves Varghese Philip of Waukegan, who faces two counts of attempted murder in the June 2018 attack of a woman, who reportedly rejected his romantic advancements. The judge in the case ruled that testimony from medical experts on the severity of the victim’s injuries would not be allowed during the trial. Prosecutors then took the step of appealing, saying that testimony is a key component of the charges against Philip. The judge said the appeal will likely delay trial for up to a year. A status hearing has been set for late March.
North Chicago School Social Media Threat
Vander Tuuk 2-20-20
(North Chicago, IL) North Chicago Police say there will be an increased presence at the High School today, after an alarming social media post. The SnapChat entry that was posted Wednesday evening includes threats of shooting up the school, claiming it will be done as revenge for constant bullying. Authorities say they were made aware of the threat, and are investigating the source, as well as providing the increased presence at the school today. School officials say, in addition to the police, they will have stepped up security measures in place.
No Injuries Reported in Waukegan Apartment Fire
Vander Tuuk 2-20-20
(Waukegan, IL) Several residents were displaced, though none were injured after an apartment building fire in Waukegan, The blaze broke out Wednesday night on the second floor of the building in the 3-hundred block of North Butrick. Fire officials were able to quickly douse the flames, leaving two units with fire damage, and several others with smoke and water damage. Some 37 people were displaced, many of whom should be able to return in a few days. An official damage estimate, and the cause of the fire were not released.
Blagojevich Praises Trump From Chicago Home After Release
Associated Press 2-20-20
CHICAGO (AP) Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich gushed about Donald Trump a day after the President commuted his sentence for political corruption. Blagojevich spoke Wednesday outside his Chicago home, praising Trump throughout his remarks. The former governor walked out of a federal prison in Colorado on Tuesday after serving eight years of a 14-year sentence for wide-ranging political corruption and just hours after President Trump officially commuted his sentence.
Pritzker Wants More Spending; How Much Depends on Tax Vote
Associated Press 2-20-20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Gov. J.B. Pritzker is proposing a $40.7 billion state budget. He dressed it up Wednesday by dangling the prospect of a $1.4 billion revenue boost if voters approve a radical income-tax overhaul this fall. The second-year Democrat presented a fiscal outline with virtually no spending increase. It purports to boost spending in key areas such as education. But Pritzker is holding $1.4 billion “in reserve,” to be used only if a graduated income tax is OK’d. The list looks like talking points to use in a campaign for the change. A Pritzker aide says it’s merely a factual presentation.