Pritzker Warns of “Stay at Home” 2.0, Lake Forest Police Looking for Hit and Run Driver
Image Released By Lake Forest Police Department
Region 9 (Lake and McHenry County) Covid-19 Update
Vander Tuuk 11-13-20
(Waukegan, IL) Lake County added another 682 confirmed and probable Coronavirus cases on Thursday. The Illinois Department of Public Health numbers also included three new fatalities. Region wide, which includes both Lake and McHenry County, Covid-linked hospitalizations stayed flat, but ICU use increased for the second straight day. The Region’s positivity increased to 15.3%
Pritzker Warns Of Mandatory Stay At Home Part 2
Vander Tuuk 11-13-20
(Chicago, IL) Governor JB Pritzker has warned Illinois residents that another mandatory stay-at-home order could be coming, if the state doesn’t start seeing a decline in Coronavirus cases. The Governor blamed individuals and business for flouting his mitigation rules, but dodged questions about himself being at a non socially-distanced Joe Biden celebration, when he was supposed to be under quarantine for exposure to the virus. The state has been setting daily records for Coronavirus cases in the wake of increased testing, and the addition of both probable cases and antigen tests. Hospitals have also been seeing a record amount of patients, but several have said while the numbers are high, the stays are shorter, and they are more prepared than they were back in April.
Zion Woman Sent to Prison for Looting Waukegan Gas Station
Vander Tuuk 11-13-20
(Waukegan, IL) A Waukegan woman will spend some time behind bars, after pleading guilty to looting a Waukegan gas station. Victoria Lewis was one of several people arrested back in late May for an overnight riot in the wake of the George Floyd death in Minnesota. During the night’s events, several businesses were damaged and looted, including a Waukegan Citgo location. Lewis pleaded guilty to being part of the group responsible and was hit with one year in prison, as well as a fine to cover the insurance deductible for the damages. The 22-year-old was given over 150 days of time already served.
Fatal Lake Forest Hit and Run
Vander Tuuk 11-13-20
(Lake Forest, IL) One person is dead, and a pick-up truck is being sought after a hit and run incident in Lake Forest. Police say the situation started just after 10:45 Thursday morning, when an unidentified man in his 60’s was struck and killed by a white truck near Mayflower and Rosemary Roads. The driver of the truck fled the scene, but left behind a side mirror. Parts of the incident were also caught on surveillance video. The investigation into the hit and run is ongoing.