Priscilla Presley thanks fans following Lisa Marie Presley’s memorial

Lisa Marie and Priscilla in June, 2022 – Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Priscilla Presley is sharing a message for fans following her daughter Lisa Marie Presley‘s memorial at their family’s Graceland estate.

“Thank you all for your condolences, you have touched me with your words. It has been a very difficult time but just knowing your love is out there makes a difference,” the 77-year-old matriarch wrote in a Facebook post and tweet late Monday.

Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of the legendary singer Elvis Presley and Priscilla, died on Jan. 12 at the age of 54 due to cardiac arrest.

Her death came two days after she attended the Golden Globes, where actor Austin Butler won the Golden Globe for best actor in a motion picture-drama for his portrayal of the king of rock ‘n’ roll in Baz Luhrmann‘s Elvis. Butler remembered Lisa Marie Presley for her warmth, love and authenticity after news of her death broke.

“My heart is completely shattered for Riley, Finley, Harper and Priscilla at the tragic and unexpected loss of Lisa Marie. I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared. Her warmth, her love and her authenticity will always be remembered,” Butler said in a statement at the time.

She was celebrated Sunday in a public memorial held at Graceland– the Memphis, Tennessee, estate she had inherited from her late father — where fellow singer-songwriters Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins, Axl Rose, and Alanis Morissette performed in her honor.

