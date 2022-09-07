‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ gets sophomore year from HBO Max

HBO Max

HBO Max has renewed its second series in the Pretty Little Liars franchise for a second season. Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin launched its 10-episode first season in July, and it didn’t take the streamer long to re-up.

“We are so proud of the incredible response both critically and from fans that Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin has received,” said Sarah Aubrey, HBO Max’s head of original content, in a statement.

“Viewers have embraced our new generation of Liars, and Roberto and Lindsay’s brilliantly dark, horror-fueled take on this iconic franchise,” she said of series creators Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon, enthusing the streamer is “thrilled” to continue the Liars legacy.

Original Sin is set 20 years before the events of its predecessor, which starred Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson and Shay Mitchell.

In the first season of the follow-up series, characters played by Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria Simone and Malia Pyles are “tormented by an unknown assailant and made to pay for the secret sin committed by their parents two decades ago … as well as their own.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.