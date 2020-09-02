President Trump Visits Kenosha Amid Protests
President Visits Kenosha, Sees Rioting Damage
Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 9-2-20
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) After a landing in Waukegan on Tuesday, President Donald Trump headed to the epicenter of last week’s rioting in Kenosha. Trump blamed “domestic terror” for the violence in the city, which sparked after the police shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake. The President, also in campaign mode, contended that the nation could see more violence if Joe Biden is elected in November. Trump had been asked not to come by Wisconsin’s Democratic governor, Tony Evers, for fear of stoking racial tensions.
Protests Follow President’s Trip to Kenosha
Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 9-2-20
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) Demonstrators marched through Kenosha after President Donald Trump wrapped up his visit to the area. More than 100 people followed a man with a megaphone, shouting, “Arrest the police” and other chants. The city has seen protests and violence in the wake of the August 23rd police shooting of Jacob Blake. At one point Tuesday afternoon, a group of protesters surrounded a man who they said, belonged to a white nationalist group. Police officers moved in quickly and pulled the man away.
Car Crashes Into Mundelein Home
Vander Tuuk 9-2-20
(Mundelein, IL) A home in Mundelein suffered significant damage, after a car ended up inside of it. The incident took place just before 2:30 on Tuesday morning in the 500 block of West Maple Avenue. The vehicle was said to leave the road for unknown reasons…it then struck a pole, before ending up inside the single-family residence. The occupants were asleep upstairs and were uninjured. The driver, who has not been identified, was hospitalized. The incident remains under investigation.
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 9-2-20
(Chicago, IL) Illinois recorded its lowest Coronavirus testing amount in almost 2 months. The state announced 1,492 cases of the illness, and 39 related fatalities. Of those, 45 cases were in Lake County, with one new death. Just under 23-thousand tests were processed in the latest pool, the lowest amount since July 6th. Hospitalizations and ICU use did increase, but the two hospital regions that contain Lake County remained similar to Sunday’s numbers. Region 9 metrics, which include Lake and McHenry County, remain within the Phase 4 “Restore Illinois” guidelines.
Man Wanted on Lake County Warrants Arrested in Cook County
Vander Tuuk 9-2-20
(Waukegan, IL) A man wanted in Lake County on several outstanding warrants, has been arrested in Cook County. Keenan Washington was wanted on warrants for escape, and failure to register as a violent offender against youth. He has also been charged with aggravated domestic battery. Details of the allegations against Washington have not been released, but he was picked up on August 27th in south suburban Park Forest. Bond for the 31-year-old has been set at 200-thousand dollars. He’s due in a Lake County Courtroom on September 15th.