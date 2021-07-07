President Biden Visits McHenry County, Warrant Arrests Announced in Lake County

Biden to Visit McHenry County
Vander Tuuk 7-7-21
(Crystal Lake, IL) President Joe Biden is making his first trip to Illinois, and it will be to neighboring McHenry County. The President will visit McHenry County College in Crystal Lake to talk infrastructure, and his plans to help working families. Governor JB Pritzker, as well as U.S. Representatives Lauren Underwood and Sean Casten are expected to be present for the Presidential visit to our next door neighbors, the only collar county that favored Donald Trump in the 2020 election. Biden is also expected to make a brief visit with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot when he touches down at O’Hare Airport.
Tennessee Warrant Arrest in Lake County
Vander Tuuk 7-7-21
(Waukegan, IL) A man wanted out of state has been arrested in Lake County. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say Brandon Broussard was wanted in Henry County, Tennessee on an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault with a metal pipe. Broussard was picked up on June 27th and Spring Grove, and taken to the Lake County jail where he is currently being held on a 500-thousand dollar bond. The 25-year-old is considered a fugitive from justice, and is due in court on July 16.
Lake County Warrant Arrest
Vander Tuuk 7-7-21
(Waukegan, IL) A man wanted on a pair of outstanding warrants, is now facing several charges in Lake County. Sheriff’s officials say Stefon Hunter was taken into custody in the Lake Villa area on July 1st. The 40-year-old was wanted on a parole violation warrant, and a warrant for aggravated battery. According to jail records, Hunter now faces two felony counts of aggravated battery to the elderly, and two varying felony counts of domestic battery. The suspect is considered homeless, and was originally being held without bond for the parole violation…bond has since been set at 75-thousand-dollars.
Illinois, Lake County Vaccine Update
Vander Tuuk 7-7-21
(Chicago, IL) Nearly 70% of Illinois residents that are eligible for a Coronavius vaccine have received at least one dose. Illinois Health officials say those 12-plus that have gotten at least one shot number over 7.5-million, or 69.8%. Those fully vaccinated in that age group stand at 54.4%. In Lake County, just under 350-thousand people are considered fully vaccinated…or 49.86%. On Monday the state announced the first death free day since the start of the pandemic in March of 2020. The Lake/McHenry County area, known as Region 9, also continues to hold near record lows for Covid-related hospitalizations at just 17.