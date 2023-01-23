Presale Code And WIN Tickets To See Nickelback This Summer!!!

Nickelback just announced their Get Rollin’ Tour that will be coming to Chicago on Friday, August 18th at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre! Tickets officially go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10am, BUT Wes & Leah have chances all this week for you to Win ‘Em Before you Can Buy ‘Em! Just listen all week to win! The Get Rollin’ Tour is going to be fantastic and we want you there to see Nickelback with special guests, Brantley Gilbert & Josh Ross!

If you can’t wait to see if you win, we totally understand. Get the tickets presale Wednesday at 10am with this top secret code: SOUND. Ok, maybe it isn’t THAT top secret. Share with everyone you know and all go together!

Just click HERE to get those tickets!