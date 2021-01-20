Pres. Trump Pardons Mettawa Mayor, Illinois Vocid-19 Vaccination Update
Trump Pardons Mettawa Mayor
(Mettawa, IL) On his way out the door, President Donald Trump issued a list of pardons, one of which was tied to Lake County. Trump issued a pardon to Mettawa Mayor Casey Urlacher, who was ensnared in controversy over charges relating to an alleged illegal sports gambling operation. The charges had not made it to trial when the directive came from the President…and shelters Urlacher from future convictions related to that case. While Urlacher never lost his job as Mayor of his small Lake County town, the charges did cost him a position on the Illinois Civil Service Commission.
Covid Numbers Illinois, Lake County
(Chicago, IL) The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 212 new confirmed and probable Coronavirus cases in Lake County on Tuesday, with no reported deaths. In the Region that includes both Lake and McHenry County, Covid-linked hospitalizations stayed flat, while ICU use fell back to 74% capacity. The Region’s positivity rate fell for the 7th straight day, down to 8.4%…the lowest number since October 25th. Statewide, there were just over 43-hundred new confirmed and probable Coronavirus cases announced, with 33 related fatalities.
Illinois Covid-19 Vaccination Update
(Springfield, IL) While Governor JB Pritzker has criticized the feds for not providing enough Coronavirus vaccine to Illinois, the state has used than less than half of what it currently has. The latest figures show that Illinois has only used about 47% of what’s in it’s stores, and has vaccinated less than 1% of the population. Healthcare officials say if they had more vaccine on hand, they could speed up the process. Also complicating things is that the two available vaccines require two shots…that could change soon with the expected approval of a Johnson & Johnson inoculation, which requires just one dose, and is said to be much cheaper to produce. Approval for that vaccine is expected sometime in February.
Lake County Schools Get Covid Relief Funds
(Waukegan, IL) Several Lake County school districts have received Covid relief funds. The 2.2-billion dollars was doled out to state schools by the U.S. Department of Education under the federal CARES act. Among the schools in the area receiving the most money, Waukegan District 60 got just over 19-million dollars, Round Lake 116 got 6.6-million, and North Chicago 187 received just under 5-million dollars. Private schools, which have mostly met in-person this year, while public schools have settled for a remote option, did not qualify for CARES act money this time around.
IHSA Return to Sports Doesn’t Include Basketball
(Springfield, IL) High School sports are expected to return soon, but it’s not making everyone happy. The Illinois High School Association voted to allow winter sports like badminton, swimming, bowling, and girls gymnastics to return now that most of the state has returned to better Covid-19 metrics, but boys and girls basketball was not approved, and time is running out for any football to be played, even at a later date. Those two sports are considered high-risk under the Governor’s Coronavirus plan, even though basketball is considered a medium risk in the rest of the country, and several state’s already had their high school football seasons. High school hockey seems doomed as well as AHAI, the governing body for the sport in Illinois announced that they are canceling state tournaments at all youth levels.
Crimestoppers Wanted Subject
(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Crimestoppers and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted subject. Gabriela Carrillo is wanted in Lake County on a 25-thousand-dollar warrant for domestic battery. She is described as a 42-year-old Hispanic female, about 5’4”, 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with more information on Carrillo, or any other Crimestoppers case is encouraged to call 847-662-2222, or submit online at P3tips.com. Your confidential information could lead to a 1-thousand-dollar cash reward.