Prepare the dance-off — 'Foundation' gets a second season on Apple TV+

Apple TV+’s critically-hailed sci-fi epic Foundation has been picked up for a second season by the streaming service, so cast members need to get their dancing shoes ready.
That’s because Lee Pace, who plays the series’ villain, Emperor Day, has a habit of starting dance-offs on set — even though one led to his Guardians of the Galaxy character’s defeat. And while he told ABC Audio he didn’t get a chance to repeat the activity on Foundation, he’s got his eyes on a certain co-star for season two.
“Jared Harris, I’m calling you out!” Pace said with a laugh about his Emmy-winning co-star. “Let’s see what moves you got!”
For her part, co-star Lou Llobell, who plays Gaal [Gail] Dornick, is ready. “I will take Lee on,” she joked. “I can’t promise anything, but, that would be a great experience.”
Llobell also praised her co-star, who at 6 foot 5 made a visually intimidating foil for the actress, who plays a genius mathematician from a backwater planet with knowledge that threatens the galactic empire, ruled by Pace’s Brother Day.
“Lee was great,” the actress enthuses. “I mean, he’s an amazing person off-camera as well, and we all get along like the whole cast got along so well, which I’m very grateful for.”
Llobell adds, “But…it was pretty intimidating to see. I mean, I’m five foot two and Lee’s like, six foot however. And so looking up at him and it was perfect for me in that moment, especially for me playing Gaal as well.”
Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.