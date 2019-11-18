Potential Waukegan Casino License in the Hands of the Illinois Gaming Board
Vetting on Potential Waukegan Casino License Has Begun
(Chicago, IL) The Illinois Gaming Board has started the process of finding out who will run Waukegan’s future casino. The Gaming Board says they will look into the three finalists sent to them by Waukegan, but it could take up to a year, or more, to decide who gets the license. The three finalists are Rivers Casino Waukegan, North Point Casino and Full House Resort’s American Place. There is also still a lawsuit against Waukegan by the Potawatomi, which was the only proposal not forwarded to the Illinois Gaming Board. The next court date in that case is in late January.
Search Continues for Missing Antioch Teen
(Antioch, IL) The search is ongoing for a teen missing from the Antioch area. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say Emma Roberts was last seen last Wednesday when she came home from school, packed a bag, and left. Roberts is enrolled at the Central High School District of Westosha is Salem…and stayed enrolled even after moving to the Antioch area. Investigators believe the 16-year-old could be in Lake, Kenosha or Racine County. Roberts is 5’7”, 145 pounds with blue eyes and dark blonde hair. She has a tattoo on her left shoulder of a guitar with the word “Dad.” Anyone with more information is being encouraged to contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
Waukegan Bank Robbery
(Waukegan, IL) Police in Waukegan are investigating a bank robbery. On Thursday afternoon around 4:30, a man walked into the First Midwest Bank, in the 12-hundred block of Golf Road. The suspect demanded money while implying that he had a weapon. He then fled on foot. The suspect is described as a black male in his 30’s, about 5’10”, 170 pounds with a dark complexion and a goatee. During the robbery he was wearing a denim jacket with a dark hooded sweatshirt underneath, and a Chicago Bulls cap. Anyone with more information on the incident is encouraged to contact Waukegan Police.
Waukegan High School Stabbing Incident Update
(Waukegan, IL) More information has been released about a stabbing at the Waukegan High School last week. The two people involved in the incident are now said to have been mutual combatants, with each stabbing the other with unknown objects. The 16 and 17-year-old were both hospitalized after the Thursday altercation. Both teens are expected to be charged. Attendance at the Washington Street Campus on Friday was said to be very low…school officials expect that to rebound today (Monday).