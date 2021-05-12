Pot Shops Approved in Unincorporated Lake County, Covid Vaccines for Ages 12-15 Start Thursday
Pair of Warrant Arrests Announced
(Waukegan, IL) A pair of warrant arrests have been announced by Lake County Sheriff’s officials. Cheryl Quist of Beach Park was picked up on May 4th. The 49-year-old now faces aggravated DUI charges, including one count of aggravated DUI causing great bodily harm. Bond was set at 250-thousand-dollars. Justin Sheppard was picked up in Fox Lake four days later. The 39-year-old now faces charges of aggravated domestic battery with strangulation. Bond was set at 150-thousand-dollars.
Lake County Approves Pot Shops in Unincorporated Areas
(Waukegan, IL) After a moratorium on discussions called last year, the Lake County Board has approved recreational pot shops for unincorporated areas. Discussions were halted in early 2020 when recreational use became legal in Illinois. But those talks restarted in January of this year, going through several committee and public hearings. In April, the Lake County Zoning Board of Appeals moved the proposal to the full board, which voted on Tuesday to approve it. It’s currently unclear exactly when, or who will open the first unincorporated dispensary.
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
(Chicago, IL) Illinois Health officials announced just over 15-hundred new Coronavirus cases on Tuesday, along with 26 deaths. Of those, Lake County recorded 80 new cases and 2 fatalities. Metrics-wise, the Lake and McHenry County region saw Covid-linked hospital admissions stay flat for the 2nd straight day. ICU numbers fell for the 4th straight day to 70% capacity, and regional positivity dropped for the third straight day at 3.2%
Vaccine Update, and Pfizer Age Expansion
(Chicago, IL) Illinois has now administered over 10-million doses of the Coronavirus vaccine. Health officials say the number was eclipsed with the 58-thousand plus doses reported in the Tuesday update. The percentage of Illinois residents considered fully vaccinated is nearing 36%. Also Tuesday, the Lake County Health Department announced that Pfizer vaccines would open residents ages 12 to 15 starting on Thursday at the Lake County Fairgrounds, or the Regional Vaccination Site in Waukegan. Officials are encouraging that appointments for those in that age group, be made through the AllVax portal.