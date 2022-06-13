Post Malone confirms he welcomed a baby girl with his fiancée

Post Malone is a dad! The rapper has welcomed a little girl with his fiancée.
TMZ reports Post guested on Howard Stern‘s show Monday and made an off-handed remark at the end of his interview, where he revealed, “I woke up at 2:30 in the afternoon. I went and I kissed my baby girl and then I went and played some [music].”
Stern’s antenna went off and the radio host asked the nine-time Grammy nominee if he heard correctly. “We didn’t know you had a daughter,” said Stern, to which Post confirmed, “That’s my daughter!”
The singer admitted he likes to keep things about his private life, well, private, adding that those in his inner circle are allowed to make their “own decisions” about when to break major news.
Post also confirmed he proposed to the mother of his child, addressing her as his “fiancée,” but declined to reveal her name or how long they’ve been together. The singer did not reveal when he intends to tie the knot.
He also declined to reveal the name of his child or when they welcomed her into the world.
The rapper only revealed in May that he had a little one on the way. In early June, he told Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe he is “pumped beyond belief” to become a dad.
“I’m going to be a hot dad,” he also declared, later revealing he’s wanted to be a father since he was a kid.
