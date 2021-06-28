Popeyes Has “I Don’t Know Meals” for People Who Can’t Decide

I think we have all been there. You walk into a restaurant and you place your order. You look over to your dining partner and ask them, “What are you going to get?” The answer is “I don’t know.” Well, now with that answer you can actually order that very thing.
The good people at Popeyes are testing out a new menu item called the “I Don’t Know Meal” for people who can’t decide what to eat.
“I Don’t Know Meal” consists of Popeyes’ most POPULAR menu item, their chicken sandwich. If the order is placed online or through the Popeyes App you get one of their new premium lemonades for free. This offer is only available for a limited time at participating locations.