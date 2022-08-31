Pooh and Piglet go on a rampage in the trailer to the horror movie ‘Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey’

Jagged Edge Productions

When many of the copyrights surrounding A.A. Milne‘s Winnie The Pooh characters expired on January 1 of this year, some might not have envisioned this: A horror movie called Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey.

The haunting trailer for the movie just dropped, showing that Pooh and Piglet didn’t take too well to Christopher Robin leaving them behind for college.

The beloved childhood characters have been abandoned by Christopher Robin and have turned wild,” title cards read, as Robin makes an ill-fated return to the Hundred Acre Woods to reunite with his one-time pals.

“You know you’re the first person I’ve ever shared this place with,” Robin tells an apparent girlfriend. But their trip through the woods takes a dark turn when they find a wood sign scrawled with “RIP Eeyore,” the name of the books’ mopey donkey.

Director Rhys Waterfield tells Variety he shot the slasher flick in England’s Ashdown Forest, Milne’s inspiration for the honey gobbler’s home, the Hundred Acre Woods. In his retelling, Robin returns to find his cuddly friends have changed.

“Christopher, we have to leave!” his companion warns desperately. However, a man-sized Pooh materializes from the shadows and breaks her neck.

Oh, bother.

Later, both Pooh and Piglet are seen stalking a group of young women, Michael Myers style, after the young women decided to stay in a quaint cabin in the woods.

ABC News’ parent company Disney owns the copyright to Pooh and pals’ traditional appearances, so here the bear is wearing a red plaid hunting jacket instead of his traditional shirt and no pants ensemble.

Safe to say, it’s not safe for kids. The movie debuts later this year.

