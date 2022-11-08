Polls Open in Lake County for Midterm Elections

(Waukegan, IL) Polls are open in Lake County for the country-wide midterm elections. Statewide, several offices are up for election including Governor, Attorney General, Secretary of State, Comptroller, and Treasurer. There is one US Senate race from Illinois, along with US Representatives in Congress…there are also races for the State House and Senate. Lake County specific, there are races for Clerk, Treasurer, Sheriff and the Regional Superintendent of Schools. There are also Lake County Board members up for election. Polls are open until 7 PM.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (11-8-22)