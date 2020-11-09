Police Shooting Investigation Continues, Election Results Change After Weekend Dump
Police Shooting Investigation Moves On
(Waukegan, IL) A civil suit has already been filed, an officer has already been fired, but the investigation in to a Waukegan Police shooting continues. Representatives for the Illinois State Police have put no timeline on when they will finish their investigation into the October 20th shooting that left 19-year-old Marcellis Stinnette dead, and 20-year-old Tafara Williams injured. Over the weekend, some police records were released, showing the initial officer approached the vehicle occupied by the victims, when it’s VIN and temporary tags didn’t match the vehicle, and were expired. The shooting officer, identified as Dante Salinas, was fired for not having his body camera operating at the time of the shooting, as well as other procedural issues. The FBI and Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office are also assisting in the investigation.
Mail-In Dump Changes Lake County Races
(Waukegan, IL) Even though no new election tallies were expected over the weekend, a late night dump changed some Lake County races. The Lake County Clerk’s Office added several new ballots, which now shows an increase for mainly Democrat candidates. In the tight race for Lake County Coroner, Democrat Jennifer Banek, who held a slight lead over incumbent Republican Howard Cooper…now holds a nearly 10-thousand vote lead. In the race for State’s Attorney, Democrat Eric Rinehart now holds a lead over incumbent Republican Mike Nerheim. Several Lake County Board races have flipped as well. For the latest results, you can check out the Lake County Clerk’s page through lakecountyil.gov.
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
(Chicago, IL) Illinois health officials announced just over 10-thousand new positive Coronavirus tests on Sunday, along with 42 related deaths. The Illinois Department of Public Health numbers show that 386 of the positives came from Lake County, along with one fatality. Statewide, both Covid-like hospitalizations and ICU increased. In Region 9 which includes Lake and McHenry County, hospitalizations also increased, while ICU use fell slightly. The Region’s positivity stands at 12.5%