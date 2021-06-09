Police Seeking Information in Beach Park Bike Path Assault, Fox Lake Fatal Crash

Authorities Seek Male in Bike Bath Sexual Assault
Vander Tuuk 6-9-21
(Beach Park, IL) Lake County Sheriff’s officials are investigating, after a teen was sexually assaulted in Beach Park. Authorities say they were dispatched on Monday evening, after a 16-year-old girl was attacked on the Robert McClory Bike Path just north of Yorkhouse Road. A perimeter and K9 search for the suspect was unsuccessful. The suspect was described as an African American male, possibly in his 20’s, approximately 5’11,” with a thin build. Anyone with more information is being asked to contact Sheriff’s Detectives. (Lake County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division: 847-377-4000.)
Warrant Arrests Announced by Sheriff’s Office
(Waukegan, IL) A pair of warrant arrests have been announced by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Ismael Castrejon was taken into custody on June 3rd on an outstanding criminal sexual assault warrant. According to court records, the 20-year-old Beach Park man faces charges of criminal sexual assault of a family member under the age of 18, and aggravated criminal sexual abuse. His bond was set at 300-thousand-dollars. Alfredo Alarcon was arrested the same day on a warrant for aggravated battery. Court records show that the warrant was issued after the 28-year-old Zion man failed to appear at several court dates. Alarcon is being held on a 150-thousand-dollar bond.
Fox Lake Police Seek Information in Deadly Crash
(Fox Lake, IL) Police in Fox Lake are looking for witnesses to a deadly accident that took place over the weekend. The crash took place Saturday evening at Route 12 and Big Hollow Road, killing a 72-year-old Wisconsin man, and involving five vehicles. No tickets or charges have been filed in the case, though police have said a vehicle making a right turn from Route 12 started the incident. Anyone with more information is being encouraged to contact the Fox Lake Police Department.
Corrections Officers Save Work Release Inmate
(Waukegan, IL) Three Lake County Corrections officers are being honored for saving the life of a work-release jail inmate. The 23-year-old male inmate was discovered unconscious on a shower floor on June 2nd at the Community Based Correctional Center. Noticing signs of an overdose, the two officers that discovered the inmate summoned a 3rd officer who was able to revive the man with Naloxone. Investigators say the inmate ingested opioids just prior to returning to the jail after work, leading to the overdose. The involved Correctional Officers were identified as David Juarez, Daniel Pennington and Mark Gaines