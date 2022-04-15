Police Looking for Reckless Driver Who Struck Officer in Lincolnshire

(Lincolnshire, IL) Police in Lincolnshire are looking for a driver that hit one of their officers while reportedly driving recklessly. Officials say several people called in on Thursday night to report the driver that was said to be in the area of Milwaukee Avenue and Aptakisic Road. A female officer attempted to block northbound traffic on Milwaukee Avenue to keep other vehicles safe, but the driver struck her, then led authorities on a high speed chase, which was terminated because of risks to the public. The officer was briefly hospitalized, the driver was able to get away.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (4-15-22)