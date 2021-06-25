Police Look Into Beach Park Shooting

Beach Park Gunfire
Vander Tuuk 6-25-21
(Beach Park, IL) One person was injured after gunfire erupted in Beach Park. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say they were called in the pre-dawn hours of Thursday, to the 10-thousand block of West Waldo Avenue. On scene they discovered a 20-year-old Beach Park man that had been struck in the arm by a bullet. The victim told officials he was sitting in his vehicle outside of his home when someone approached and began shooting….that suspect then fled the scene. The victim’s injuries were not considered life threatening. Anyone with more information on the incident is being encouraged to contact Sheriff’s Officials.
Chicago Woman Accused of Stealing Money From Elderly Buffalo Grove Man
Vander Tuuk 6-25-21
(Waukegan, IL) A Chicago woman has been indicted for allegedly stealing money from an elderly Buffalo Grove man. Dawn Wilson faces charges of financially exploiting a person 80 years old or older, as well as theft, theft by deception and more. Wilson was said to be the caretaker for the man, and is accused of stealing somewhere between 10 and 100-thousand-dollars by reportedly using the man’s personal checkbook to write checks to herself. The 50-year-old is currently free on bond, and is due back in court in mid-July.
Illinois Gets Credit Ratings Boost, GOP Says It’s Likely Temporary
Vander Tuuk 6-25-21
(Springfield, IL) Illinois got a small shot in the arm financially from one of the country’s top credit ratings agencies. Fitch Ratings upgraded the state’s financial outlook from “negative” to “positive” citing a recently passed budget, better than expected tax revenue, and emerging from the Coronavirus pandemic. While the bump is good news, Illinois still remains near junk status overall, and Fitch said the outlook doesn’t immediately affect Illinois’ overall credit worthiness. Republicans say the outlook will likely be temporary unless the state changes it’s taxing and spending habits…claiming the rosy outlook is mainly based on temporary federal money aiding Illinois finances.
Gas Prices Illinois, Wisconsin
Vander Tuuk 6-25-21
(Chicago, IL) Illinois is maintaining its grip on the Midwest’s highest gas prices. AAA says an average gallon of gas in the state currently stands at $3.30, 22 cents higher than the national average. In Lake County, the price sits at the same $3.30. Even higher prices, however, are right around the corner as Illinois’ gas tax will increase in July, while Lake County adds a 4-cent gas tax, also starting next month. In Wisconsin, prices remain below the national average at $2.94, with Kenosha County coming in a bit higher at $3.02