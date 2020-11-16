Police Investigate Gages Lake Area Shooting, Latest Coronavirus Numbers
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 11-16-20
(Waukegan, IL) The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 501 confirmed and probable Coronavirus cases in Lake County Sunday, with 2 related deaths. In the Region that includes both Lake and McHenry County, Covid-linked hospitalizations bumped up slightly after being flat for two days. ICU use currently stands at 55% in the area. Statewide, Sunday’s numbers included around 10,600 confirmed and probable cases, with 72 related fatalities.
Gages Lake Shooting
Vander Tuuk 11-16-20
(Gages Lake, IL) A shooting in the Gages Lake area over the weekend left one person hospitalized with critical injuries. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the incident took place on Saturday afternoon in the 33-thousand block of North Oak Street. A 36-year-old man standing outside of his home was approached by another male, who shot him multiple times. The suspect ran away, before entering a car and fleeing. The victim was transported to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. Sheriff’s officials believe the shooting was a targeted attack. The investigation is ongoing.
Waukegan Sexual Assault Arrest
Vander Tuuk 11-16-20
(Waukegan, IL) Police in Waukegan have announced an arrest in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a female in her late teens. The incident took place back on November 5th on a bike trail near the 2900 block of N McAree Road. An investigation led police to Regjae McMullen of Zion, who was arrested November 10th in the same area where the alleged crime took place. The 25-year-old is facing one count of criminal sexual assault, and his bond was set at 350-thousand-dollars. McMullen is due back in court on December 2nd.
Double Fatal Crash Near State Line
Vander Tuuk 11-16-20
(Russell, IL) A crash near the Illinois/Wisconsin border left two people dead late last week. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the two-vehicle crash took place on Friday night along West Russell Road, just east of Delany. Both vehicles were Chevy’s, one driven by a 79-year-old Zion man, the other by a 29-year-old Winthrop Harbor man. A preliminary investigation shows the vehicle driven by the 29-year-old crossed the center line of Russell Road and struck the other vehicle head-on. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene, and were the only people involved in the crash…which remains under investigation.
Illinois Reports $285 Million in September Sport Bets
Associated Press 11-16-20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) The latest numbers released by the Illinois Gaming Board show bettors in the state wagered more than $285 million on sports contests in September. New Jersey leads the way in sports betting, posting $803 million in bets in October. The Illinois Gaming Board has yet to release October numbers for the state. Sports betting got off to a shaky start in March in the state as the COVID-19 pandemic got underway. At first, gamblers were required to register for accounts in person at a casino. Gov. J.B. Pritzker eased that rule, allowing bettors to register online from their phones, and start wagering immediately.
Illinois Closing Driver Services for 3 Weeks
Associated Press 11-16-20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Illinois’ drivers services facilities will close for in-person business for three weeks starting Tuesday because of the statewide rise in COVID-19 cases. Secretary of State Jesse White’s office announced the statewide closure Friday and urged the public to take advantage of online services. The closures will begin Tuesday, with the locations set to reopen Dec. 7. The state will extend the expiration dates for driver’s licenses and ID cards until June 1, 2021.