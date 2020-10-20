Police in Zion Investigate Shooting, Make Gun Arrest in Separate Incidents

Police in Zion Looking for Shooting Suspect
(Zion, IL) One person was injured, and one person is being sought after a shooting in Zion. Police say the incident took place late Friday night in the 1500 block of Lorelei Drive. An argument between brothers was said to end with shots being fired, and a 39-year-old male struck in the leg. That man was treated at Vista East in Waukegan. The shooter, however, was able to escape, and is actively being looked for. No further details on the situation have been released.
Wrong Plates Leads to Gun Bust in Zion
(Zion, IL) A Zion man is behind bars, after a weapons arrest. Zion Police say they made a traffic stop on Saturday night when a vehicle’s plates didn’t match its description. A search of the car turned up a loaded handgun under the passenger seat with the serial number filed off. That passenger, identified as 22-year-old Marshon Knox, attempted to flee on foot, but was quickly apprehended and hit with several weapons charges. His bond was set at 250-thousand-dollars. The driver of the vehicle, 33-year-old Joshua Malombo of Beach Park, was given a notice to appear on several traffic violations.
Fatal Traffic Crash Waukegan
(Waukegan, IL) A crash in Waukegan left one person dead and two injured. The incident took place in the pre-dawn hours of Sunday near the intersection of Grand Avenue and Green Bay Road. Police say a Chevy SUV and Jeep Liberty collided, leaving the front seat passenger in the Jeep, a Waukegan man in his 30’s, dead. The driver of the Jeep, a Waukegan woman in her 40’s was hospitalized with serious injuries. The driver of the Chevy, a Waukegan man in his 20’s was also sent to the hospital with serious injuries. Police believe speed was a contributing factor, and that one car went against a traffic signal leading to the collision. Which car that was, remains under investigation.
Libertyville Vehicular Hijacking
(Libertyville, IL) Police in Libertyville are looking into a weekend vehicular hijacking. On Sunday night, just before midnight, police say they responded to a call on Route 21 near Red Top Drive. A person said he was approached by two males that had exited a Volkswagen. One of the males brandished a gun, and demanded the victim’s keys and cellphone. One of the suspects then struck the victim in the head, and took off in a silver Mercedes SL500…while the other suspect took off in the Volkswagen. The victim was treated on scene for minor injuries, and released. No description of the suspects was made available. The incident remains under investigation.
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
(Chicago, IL) A drop of over 30-thousand tests, led to a lower number of Illinois Covid-19 instances. State health officials announced 3,113 new positive Coronavirus tests on Monday, with 22 related deaths. Lake County reported 108 of those positives, the lowest number in 8 days, and no new fatalities. Statewide, both Covid-linked hospitalizations and ICU use were up sharply…but in Region 9, which includes Lake and McHenry County, hospitalizations only increased by 1, while ICU use fell by 3%. The area’s positive infection rate climbed, however, to 7.3%, skewed again by McHenry County’s 10% rate, which has put them at “warning level.”
Long Term Care, Nursing Home Covid Stats
(Chicago, IL) Nursing homes in Illinois and Lake County continue to make up a majority of Coronavirus related fatalities. According to numbers from the Illinois Department of Public Health, long term care facilities in Lake County make up just over 67% of the county’s death toll, while statewide, that number falls to 53%. Lake County Health Department numbers show that a recent rise in county cases is affecting the younger population. Those ages 0-60 make up 67% of all Lake County positive cases…but those over 60 make up 85% of the county death toll.
AAA Gas Prices
(Chicago, IL) The national average for gas has fallen, but Illinois and Wisconsin continue to be on either side of that number. According to AAA, the price for a gallon of gas in the U.S. stands at $2.16, two cents lower than last week. Illinois is averaging about $2.25 a gallon, while Lake County comes in nearly 20-cents lower at $2.07. Wisconsin’s average gas price currently stands at $1.96, while Kenosha comes in 3-cents lower at $1.93. AAA says gasoline demand, supply and imports were all down last week, leading to another drop in prices.