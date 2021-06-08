Police in Waukegan Investigate Gurnee Teen’s Murder, Drug and Weapons Arrest in Round Lake

Waukegan Homicide Investigation
Vander Tuuk 6-8-21
(Waukegan, IL) Police in Waukegan are investigating a murder. The incident took place in the early morning hours of Sunday in the Bowen Park parking lot. A lone victim, identified as 18-year-old Ladarrius Cowart of Gurnee, was pronounced dead at the scene. Coroner’s officials listed the cause of death as a gunshot wound to the head. Investigators say they found several shell casings at the scene, but did not specify the number of casings, or what caliber they were. Authorities also believe some 50-70 people witnessed the shooting, but say none of those people have come forward. Anyone with information is being encouraged to contact Waukegan Police.
Investigation Leads to Drugs, Weapons
Vander Tuuk 6-8-21
(Round Lake, IL) A search warrant has led to the arrest of a Round Lake man. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say their Special Investigations Group looked into Angel Lopez, serving a search warrant on his residence last Thursday. Detectives were able to locate nearly 200 grams of cocaine, 20 Ecstasy pills, 10 un-prescribed Xanax pills, and other drug paraphernalia. Investigators also turned up a loaded handgun and additional ammunition. Lopez is currently facing five varying felony counts of unlawful possession of drugs, though more charges are expected to be filed. The 21-year-old is being held in the Lake County Jail on a 250-thousand-dollar bond.
Waukegan Man Facing Sexual Abuse, Other Charges
Vander Tuuk 6-8-21
(Waukegan, IL) A Waukegan man is facing charges, after a weekend arrest. Police say Israel Capistran is accused of having a months long inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old girl. Capistran is also accused of having a gun for which he was not properly registered. The 45-year-old is facing charges that include aggravated criminal sexual abuse, unlawful use of a weapon, and possession of a firearm without a FOID card. Bond was set at 300-thousand-dollars, and Capistran is due in court on June 24th.
Victim Identified in Fatal Fox Lake Crash
Vander Tuuk 6-8-12
(Waukegan, IL) The victim of a fatal Fox Lake crash has been identified. Lake County Coroner’s officials say Stephen Kamen of Fontana-on-Geneva-Lake, Wisconsin was killed Saturday evening. The vehicle he was in, was one of four struck by another vehicle attempting a right turn from Route 12 onto Big Hollow Road. The 72-year-old died of multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the crash. Several other people were hurt, but their injuries were minor, and all were treated on scene. The incident is still under investigation by Fox Lake Police and the Major Crash Assistance Team.
Names Sought of All Illinois Order Priests Accused of Abuse
Associated Press 6-8-21
CHICAGO (AP) An attorney is calling on Catholic bishops across Illinois to end the “dangerous deceit” and release a full list of religious order priests who face credible sexual abuse accusations. Attorney Jeff Anderson has made public the identities of 175 priests accused of sexual abuse. Anderson says those names came from lawsuits, lists compiled by the religious order, and other sources. He says the Chicago archdiocese, which covers both Cook and Lake Counties, has released the names of only two of those problem priests. Anderson says Catholic bishops across the state have been hiding the names priests publicly accused of child sexual abuse.