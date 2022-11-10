Police in Highland Park Make Arrest After Burglary in Progress Call

(Highland Park, IL) Police in Highland Park say they were able to take a suspect into custody after a reported burglary in progress. A Facebook post from police says they were called to the 700-block of Green Bay Road in the 5 o’clock hour on Wednesday afternoon, and that they had created a perimeter around the reported crime scene. Just after 7 o’clock a second Facebook post announced the arrest of an unidentified suspect in the case, and that an advisory that said residents should stay in their homes, was dropped. Deerfield, Lake Forest and Northbrook Police were credited with assisting on scene, and Highland Park Police say the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (11-10-22)