Police in Antioch Warn About Vehicle Burglaries

(Antioch, IL) Police in Antioch have issued a community alert, and are looking for information on a recent rash of vehicle burglaries. Officials say the incidents took place overnight Sunday into Monday in the Antioch Manor Subdivision. Police say it appears that up to 5 adult suspects were involved in making vehicle entries, and in one instance, attempted to make entry to a home’s detached garage. Authorities are asking the public to check surveillance photos or doorbell cameras to see if they can get any clear pictures of the suspects. The investigation into the burglaries is ongoing.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (3-29-22)