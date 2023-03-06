Police Continue Looking for Suspect in Lindenhurst Shots Fired Incident

(Via Alpha Image Gallery)

(Lindenhurst, IL) Police in Lindenhurst are continuing an investigation, after shots were fired towards a home late last week. The incident took place in the pre-dawn hours of Friday in the 500 block of Deerpath Drive. Authorities say they found evidence of a shooting both in the street, and at a residence nearby. There were no injuries reported, and no reports of any significant damage from the gunshots. No one has been arrested at this point, and police are asking anyone with leads to contact them.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (3-6-23)