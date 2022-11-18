Pink’s new album, ‘Trustfall,’ coming February 17: “My album is a piece of me”

RCA

Following the release of Pink‘s new single, “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” we now have details of the singer’s next album. Trustfall, her first new album since 2019’s Hurts 2B Human, will be out February 17, 2023.

Speaking with ABC’s Good Morning America on Friday, Pink said the new album is “very, very true to what I believe and where I am and what I’m feeling and what I think a lot of people are feeling.” She also described Trustfall as one of the best albums she’s ever made, because she “took time” to create it.

“I had time — and I had a lot of really devastating things happen,” she explained. “My son and I got really sick with COVID. That sort of distilled down for me what actually matters. And it takes a crisis to do that.”

She said the experience led her to a decision: “I want to only put truth into the world. I want to only be authentic. And I want to be kinder and a better person.”

“My album is a piece of me, and I think that I am an example of how you can live authentically and fearlessly, in ways,” she added.

Pink will open the American Music Awards Sunday night with “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” which she says is “about [how] the only thing I want to do is find joy.”

She explained. “I don’t want to worry anymore. You can take everything I have, but you can’t take my joy.”

Pink will definitely be experiencing joy on he upcoming Summer Carnival tour. “It’s gonna be amazing,” she said. “I have new music to play with, and that just makes me so excited – and I’m gonna learn skills and things that I’ve never done before.”

