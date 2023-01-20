Pink speaks out on New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern stepping down as prime minister

ABC

Pink, like many people across the globe, was shocked to hear New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern would not be seeking reelection.

Following the surprising news, the singer penned a sweet letter to the outgoing official. “Prime Minister @jacindaardern there will never be another like you. I wish there were,” she tweeted. “You have my admiration, my respect, my well wishes for you+your beautiful family.”

Continued Pink, “I have watched you shine uniquely+bravely from afar. Thank you 4 showing the rest of the world what’s possible.”

Her words come shortly after Ardern’s Thursday announcement that she will not seek reelection this year and that her term will end by February 7. Ardern, 42, said she had hoped she would have found a way to prepare for another term over the summer to lead on a “full tank,” but that was not the case.

Ardern was voted into power over five years ago, becoming New Zealand’s youngest female prime minister. Her time in office was challenged by the pandemic, as well as the deadliest mass shooting in New Zealand’s history. Global leaders and celebrities like Pink praised Ardern for how she handled the nation’s tragedies.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.