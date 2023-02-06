Pink says songs like “Who Knew” stop her from “numbing” her emotions

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Pink was Monday’s guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show and opened up about the meaning behind some of her greatest songs, including her 2006 hit “Who Knew.”

Pink said the song was inspired by her tragic experiences as a teenager. “I lost several friends, unfortunately, to overdose. And the second one was very, very, very, very close to me and I loved him very much. His name was Sayku,” she revealed.

The singer continued, “But the thing about the song that I love now, after all these years, is that I never get tired of performing it and it’s taken on so many different meanings … over the years.”

Pink revealed the song was once associated with her grandmother’s passing, then with a dog she lost. “I’ve lost people, and so it’s always sort of fresh in my heart,” she explained.

Kelly cracked that having a song like that “kind of sucks,” but said that’s just what life is.

Pink agreed, saying “we need music” to be able to express such emotions during those times. “I need music to help me to [feel] my feelings. … I can numb down really easy,” she added.

Pink and Kelly then dove into a duet of the hit song.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.