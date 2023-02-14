102.3 XLC 102.3XLC Logo

Pink previews new song in emotional Valentine’s Day tribute to father

Get the Kleenex ready before you read Pink‘s latest Instagram post.

The star has shared a snippet of a touching new song from her new album Trustfall called “When I Get There.” She’s paired it with a home video montage of herself through the years, apparently put together by her father Jim Moore, who also added a voiceover. Jim, a Vietnam War vet, died in 2021.

“Sometimes love leaves us too soon,” Pink captioned the video. “On Valentine’s Day- I cherish the love I have that I can touch- and the love I have in my heart for those who have gone on to the next adventure. This one’s for you, Daddy Sir.”

In the song, Pink sings, “I think of you when I think about forever/I hear a joke, and I know you woulda told it better/I think of you out of the blue when I’m watching a movie.” 

The post also includes what appears to be the artwork for the song, which shows baby Alecia — who’d grow up to be Pink — sitting next to her dad, who’s playing the guitar.

Trustfall is out this Friday.

