Phoebe Dynevor says she’s “sadly” not in ‘Bridgerton’ season 3

Netflix

One of the biggest stars of Bridgerton will not be returning for the show’s anticipated third season. Phoebe Dynevor played Daphne Bridgerton in the show, famously the love interest of Regé-Jean Page‘s dashing Duke of Hastings, Simon Basset.

However, on the red carpet at the Sundance Film Festival Sunday, she told Screen Rant that she’s “sadly not in season 3.”

Dynevor added, “Potentially in the future, but yeah, season 3, I’m just excited to watch as a viewer.”

The English actress also said to Variety, “I did my two seasons. I’ve done what I wanted to do with that character, and she had a great arc. If they ask me back in the future, who knows?”

Dynevor’s role was moved to a supporting one in Bridgerton‘s sophomore frame, as the storyline centered on Anthony Bridgerton’s (Jonathan Bailey) search for love and his eventual relationship with Simone Ashley‘s Kate Sharma.

Netflix has yet to reveal a release date for the hit show’s third season.

