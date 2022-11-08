Pepper Spray Incident Affects Children at Beach Park Day Care

(Beach Park, IL) Several children at a Beach Park daycare had to be treated, after they were exposed to pepper spray. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the situation started Monday afternoon with a verbal altercation between two women in the lobby of the facility in the 38-thousand block North Sheridan Road. During the altercation, one of the women discharged pepper spray toward the other woman, but it also got into the ventilation system, affecting at least a dozen children. All of the victims were treated on scene. The woman that discharged the pepper spray fled before police arrived, and has not been taken into custody at this point.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (11-8-22)