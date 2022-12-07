102.3 XLC 102.3XLC Logo

People’s Choice Awards 2022 — The winners

December 7, 2022 12:22AM CST
NBCUniversal

The 2022 People’s Choice Awards celebrated all things entertainment Tuesday night on NBC in a two-hour ceremony hosted by actor and comedian Kenan Thompson.

Here is the full list of winners:

People’s Champion Award 2022
Lizzo

Fashion Icon Award 20122
Kim Kardashian

Music Icon Award 2022
Shania Twain

People’s Icon of 2022
Ryan Reynolds

The Movie of 2022
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The Comedy Movie of 2022
The Adam Project

The Action Movie of 2022
Top Gun: Maverick

The Drama Movie of 2022
Don’t Worry Darling

The Male Movie Star of 2022
Chris Hemsworth (Thor: Love and Thunder)

The Female Movie Star of 2022
Elizabeth Olsen (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)

The Drama Movie Star of 2022
Austin Butler (Elvis)

The Comedy Movie Star of 2022
Adam Sandler (Hustle)

The Action Movie Star of 2022
Elizabeth Olsen (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)

The Show of 2022
Stranger Things

The Drama Show of 2022
Grey’s Anatomy

The Comedy Show of 2022
Never Have I Ever

The Reality Show of 2022
The Kardashians

The Competition Show of 2022
The Voice

The Male TV Star of 2022
Noah Schnapp (Stranger Things)

The Female TV Star of 2022
Ellen Pompeo (Grey’s Anatomy)

The Drama TV Star of 2022
Mariska Hargitay (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit)

The Comedy TV Star of 2022
Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)

The Daytime Talk Show of 2022
The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Nighttime Talk Show of 2022
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The Competition Contestant of 2022
Selma Blair (Dancing with the Stars)

The Reality TV Star of 2022
Khloé Kardashian (The Kardashians)

The Bingeworthy Show of 2022
Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2022
Stranger Things

The Male Artist of 2022
Harry Styles

The Female Artist of 2022
Taylor Swift

The Group of 2022
BTS

The Song of 2022
“It’s About Damn Time” (Lizzo)

The Album of 2022
Midnights (Taylor Swift)

The Country Artist of 2022
Carrie Underwood

The Latin Artist of 2022
Becky G

The New Artist of 2022
Latto

The Music Video of 2022
“Anti-Hero” (Taylor Swift)

The Collaboration Song of 2022
“Left And Right” (Charlie Puth Featuring Jung Kook)

The Concert Tour of 2022
BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage

The Social Star of 2022
MrBeast

The Social Celebrity of 2022
Selena Gomez

The Pop Special of 2022
Friends: The Reunion

The Comedy Act of 2022
Kevin Hart: Reality Check

The Game Change of 2022
Serena Williams

The Pop Podcast of 2022
Archetypes

