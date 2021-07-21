      Weather Alert

People Actually Have A Least Favorite Month

Jeffrey Randolph
Jul 21, 2021 @ 11:00am

Is there one month of the year you hate more than every other month?

According to a recent poll, 72% of us have a month that we absolutely despise.

19% of people said their least favorite month of the year is January.  February came in second place with 15%.  August is third on the list with 10% and I’m thinking it might be because it’s Back to School Month.

Not everyone loves the holidays, December is fourth with 7%.  March rounds out the Top 5 with 4% of the vote.

26% of Americans don’t have a least favorite month while 2% couldn’t decide which one they hate the most.

 

