People Actually Have A Least Favorite Month

Is there one month of the year you hate more than every other month?
According to a recent poll, 72% of us have a month that we absolutely despise.
19% of people said their least favorite month of the year is January. February came in second place with 15%. August is third on the list with 10% and I’m thinking it might be because it’s Back to School Month.
Not everyone loves the holidays, December is fourth with 7%. March rounds out the Top 5 with 4% of the vote.
26% of Americans don’t have a least favorite month while 2% couldn’t decide which one they hate the most.