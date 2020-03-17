Penguins On The Loose at Shed Aquarium

There are penguins on the loose at the Shed Aquarium! As a result of the Shed Aquaim shut down, zoo keepers have allowed the penguins to roam around and see the other animals. You can follow their adventures on the Shed Aquarium Twiter feed.
In this time of serious news, it’s nice to take a break and find something to smile about. I hope you take the time to find those moments while we are all trying to get through this crisis. Find a reason to laugh every day! Laughter heals the soul! Penguins make me laugh! I love penguins!! I love penguins on the loose even more!!
Stay healthy and entertained my friend!
Jason
The adventure continues! 🐧🐧
This morning, Edward and Annie explored Shedd’s rotunda. They are a bonded pair of rockhopper penguins, which means they are together for nesting season. Springtime is nesting season for penguins at Shedd, and this year is no different! (1/3) 👇 pic.twitter.com/VdxN3oQAfe
— Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 16, 2020
