Pedestrian Vs. Car Leaves One Seriously Injured in Lakemoor/Volo Area

Pedestrian Vs. Car in Lakemoor/Volo Area
Vander Tuuk 6-21-21
(Lakemoor, IL) A weekend crash left one person seriously injured. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the incident took place on Saturday night, just before midnight along Route 120 near Fisher Road in the Lakemoor/Volo area. A preliminary investigation shows a 34-year-old Grayslake man exited a vehicle and was walking along the shoulder of the roadway, when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a 30-year-old Round Lake area man. The man was originally taken to a Barrington area hospital, but was transferred to Advocate Lutheran in Park Ridge with life-threatening injuries. The circumstances surrounding the situation remain under investigation.
Vaccine Update, Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 6-21-21
(Chicago, IL) Over half of Illinois’ population that’s eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine, is considered fully vaccinated. State health officials say 51% of those 12-plus have gotten both needed doses of the vaccine, while 67% have at least one dose. In Lake County, nearly 47% of the total population is considered fully vaccinated, or about 327-thousand people.
Illinois Governor Signs Voter Access Plan That Moves Primary
Associated Press 6-21-21
CHICAGO (AP) Illinois’ primary election will be moved from March to June next year under a plan that expands voter access and was recently signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker. The new law makes voting by mail a permanent option, allows jail inmates awaiting trial to cast ballots and makes Election Day in November a state holiday. Pritzker says Illinois will stand up “for a strong, secure, and accessible democracy.” The law took effect immediately.