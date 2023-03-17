Peacock renews ‘Bel-Air’ for season 3

While the second season rolls on, Peacock has given a third-season renewal to Bel-Air, its acclaimed and well-rated dramatic reimagining of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Inspired by Morgan Cooper‘s lauded short film, the first season debut of Bel-Air became Peacock’s most-watched original premiere when it launched in February of last year; its second season, which launched February 23, tops the streaming service’s original shows in their sophomore year.

Season 2 also saw the return of Fresh Prince alumna Tatyana Ali, who is a recurring guest star for the current season, which drops new episodes every Thursday through April 27.

Bel-Air‘s current cast also includes Jabari Banks, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Adrian Holmes, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Simone Joy Jones, Jimmy Akingbola and Jordan L. Jones.

