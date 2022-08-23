Paul Rudd joining ‘Only Murders in the Building’ for season 3

Good Morning America

After making a cameo in the season 2 finale of the Emmy-nominated Only Murders in the Building, Paul Rudd is officially moving in for season 3.

In a statement to Variety, series co-creator John Hoffman noted, “Paul Rudd, after making an auspicious entrance into the world of our show at the end of Season 2 as Ben Glenroy, is someone we clearly want to know more about and see in our upcoming Season 3.”

Of Rudd’s Broadway star character, Hoffman called him “a clear source of many upcoming questions and, as ever with our show, many twists yet to come!”

It’s not clear how many episodes Rudd will appear in as yet.

Only Murders is headed into September’s Emmy Awards telecast with 17 nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.